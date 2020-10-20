Stewart’s Shops closing 2 local stores, expanding overall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Stewart’s Shops announced that two of its stores will close in in the next few weeks, with the first, on 710 Saratoga Road in Burnt Hills, closing this Sunday. The second, in Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County, will close early in November.

In a statement, Stewart’s said that neither shop has the space to accommodate equipment requirements, expanded food offerings, or gas pump. They say they can’t expand to meet customer demands even as costs are rising, and have no choice but to shutter the two stores.

The local convenience store chain is careful to point out that the company is growing despite specific retail closures. Elsewhere, they say they’re improving on existing shops and building 19 new ones, with opportunities nearby and in new markets. In honor of their 75th anniversary in 2020, they’re investing over $45 million to build and keep adding to their empire.

