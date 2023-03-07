ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With spring approaching fast, Stewart’s Shops is releasing five new seasonal flavors and bringing back a fan favorite. With the first flavor already in motion, the rest will be released in Stewart’s shops week by week during the spring season.

The first new flavor that’s available is Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet. The brand-new flavor is a classic pairing of lemonade and strawberry sherbet swirls. Next is definitely for brownie lovers, it’s called Brownie Points. The new flavor is made up of brownie batter ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and brownie pieces.

Seasonal ice cream flavors courtesy of Stewart’s Shops

A fan favorite which was the most popular new seasonal flavor last year returns! Salted Caramel Cheesecake is made up of salted caramel cheesecake ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and cheesecake pieces. Peanut Butter Pie follows the fan favorite with a peanut butter-flavored ice cream, a chocolate cookie crumb swirl, and peanut butter cups.

Very Berry Shortcake takes the fifth spot in release with mascarpone ice cream, mixed berry swirl, and pound cake pieces. The last flavor is for those that grind day and night. Daily Grind features coffee ice cream with a marshmallow swirl and fudge-coated espresso pieces. All these flavors are only available for a limited time so visit your local Stewart’s Shop for a sweet treat.