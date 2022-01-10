Stewart’s offering Civility ice cream promotion to encourage kindness

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is offering a Civility ice cream promotion to encourage kindness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Civility is vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl.

From January 10 through January 16, you can bring in a friend, family member or stranger and treat them to a scoop of Civility. When you buy a single scoop, you can get a free single scoop to share. The promotion applies only to Civility ice cream.

Stewart’s brought back Civility in June 2020 to the ice cream counter. This was in response to the ongoing pandemic.

“Nice people really do make people nicer. In these uncertain times, we are encouraging everyone to be more respectful, courteous and kind to one another. A scoop of Civility ice cream could be just what we all need,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

The company is encouraging people to share photos of them enjoying the Civility ice cream and showing kindness with #ShareCivility on social media.