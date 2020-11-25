Stewart’s Holiday Match launching on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The annual Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign is back, starting on Thanksgiving and running through Christmas Day. Through the initiative, in its 34th season, customers can help raise funds for local children’s charities at any Stewart’s store.
“In these times, nonprofits need our help more than ever with increased strains on staffing, resources, and budgets. We are proud to partner with our customers to help those who need it most. And every donation goes twice as far with the Stewart’s match. We care twice as much so we’ll double your gift,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake in a statement.
This means that Stewart’s will match every dollar that customers donate. Last year, the campaign raised over $1.79 million, which supported 1,830 children’s organizations in 31 counties.
Donations are tax-deductible. While Stewart’s is happy to accept funds from groups and businesses, they’re only matching individual donations. Local children’s organizations can apply for funding by January 31 on the Stewart’s website.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Bills prepare Chargers pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram
- New Open Door soup kitchen hoping to offer several times more space in time for Christmas
- ‘Secret Sister’: Better Business Bureau warns about return of online gift exchange scam
- UVM Medical Center continuing cyber-attack recovery
- Traveling abroad? The CDC now says you should get 3 coronavirus tests