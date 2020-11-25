Stewart’s Holiday Match launching on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The annual Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign is back, starting on Thanksgiving and running through Christmas Day. Through the initiative, in its 34th season, customers can help raise funds for local children’s charities at any Stewart’s store.

“In these times, nonprofits need our help more than ever with increased strains on staffing, resources, and budgets. We are proud to partner with our customers to help those who need it most. And every donation goes twice as far with the Stewart’s match. We care twice as much so we’ll double your gift,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake in a statement.

This means that Stewart’s will match every dollar that customers donate. Last year, the campaign raised over $1.79 million, which supported 1,830 children’s organizations in 31 counties.

Donations are tax-deductible. While Stewart’s is happy to accept funds from groups and businesses, they’re only matching individual donations. Local children’s organizations can apply for funding by January 31 on the Stewart’s website.