Stewart’s has 50¢ cones for Father’s Day

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — This Sunday, every Stewart’s Shop is offering ice creams cones for half a dollar in honor of Father’s Day.

A sweet, single-scoop cone will cost just 50 cents, and it’s not just for fathers. From open to close at any Stewart’s, everyone is welcome to partake in the cheap treat.

Stewart’s is known for operating its own dairy line with robust ice cream selections. Their desserts are made from award-winning fresh milk sourced from family farms near their plant. There are several new seasonal flavors at the ice cream counter, including: Marionberry Cookie, Campfire S’moreo, Chocolate Sea Turtle, Raspberry Cheesecake, Just Peachy, or Piece of Cake.