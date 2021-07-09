Stewart’s ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ donates nearly 10K units of blood

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual campaign combining blood donations with free ice cream has once again been marked as a success. Stewart’s Shops and the American Red Cross of Eastern New York have announced the results of their sixth annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign.

This campaign gave blood donors a certificate for a prepackaged pint of Stewart’s ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, or gelato in the month of June. During that time, 9,975 units of blood were donated, which exceeded the results from 2020 by over 800 units.

Over 11,000 donors registered to help, and 852 were first-time donors. According to the Red Cross, these donations will help save nearly 30,000 potential lives. Since it began, this program has been responsible for over 40,000 pints of blood donated.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED-CROSS.