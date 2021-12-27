Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Steuben County

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — Check your stockings for a winning $1 million lottery ticket. According to the New York Lottery, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Addison. The drawing was held on Christmas Eve.

The winning prize was the second-place prize in the $187 million lottery game and was also won by someone in Michigan. The winning numbers for the second place prize were: 16-17-25-36-37 and the Megaball was 16. The Megaplier was X2.

One New Yorker won a third-place $1,000 prize, 35 won the $500 fourth place prize, and thousands won prizes between $2 and $200. If you win a New York Lottery prize worth more than $601, the New York Lottery has these steps to claim your prize:

Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. An appointment is required to claim prize.

Redeem at a local Prize Claim Center. Appointment is not required to claim prize.

Mail it to the Lottery

To redeem your prize, you will need to provide