Stepfather charged with murder in death of New York City 10-year-old

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a Harlem man on murder charges in the death of his 10-year-old stepson, NYPD officials said Sunday. Ryan Cato, 34, was arrested on charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fourth-floor apartment of a New York City Housing Authority building on West 131st Street on Saturday, police said. He was bruised and cut. Wolfe died at a hospital.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death

Community members mourned his death at a rally on Sunday.

Many who live in Saint Nicholas houses said they had heard about domestic problem involving the family.

“From the information I have, people knew the family had been through trauma and in a bad situation,” Sheba Simpson, a neighbor and a candidate for the NYC Council, told NEWS10’s sister station in the city. “Where are the services and resources that would have mitigated this murder?”

The NYC Administration for Children’s Services released this statement: “The safety and well-being of New York City’s children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”