Stefanik sends message to first responders for National EMS week

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Soccer was the first sport Ruby DePalma tried, but lacrosse is where she fell in love. "I just thought it was a lot different from any other sport that I played and I really liked the pace of it," said the Spencerport junior.

However, the learning curve was a little bit steeper because DePalma only has one arm from the elbow down. "Having the mindset that I can do anything, but I might just have to it differently than other people has just helped me not get frustrated," she said.