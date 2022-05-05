WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — On May 3, the day after the Supreme Court draft regarding Roe vs. Wade was leaked, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, and House Republicans Steve Scalise, R-LA, and Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a joint statement.
On the draft, which indicates that justices are poised to overturn abortion rights, the lawmakers focused on the impropriety of the leak. Their reaction was to characterize the leak as an “attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court.”
Take a look at their statement below:
Yesterday’s unprecedented leak is an attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court. This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court.
House Republicans are committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life.
We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”