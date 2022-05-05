WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — On May 3, the day after the Supreme Court draft regarding Roe vs. Wade was leaked, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, and House Republicans Steve Scalise, R-LA, and Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a joint statement.

On the draft, which indicates that justices are poised to overturn abortion rights, the lawmakers focused on the impropriety of the leak. Their reaction was to characterize the leak as an “attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court.”

Take a look at their statement below: