Stefanik calling for international investigation on COVID-19 origins

The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. US President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the WHO. The American president criticizes the World Health Organization for its mismanagement of the Coronavirus pandemic Covid-19. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Two lawmakers have reintroduced plans to continue the investigation regarding the origins of the coronavirus.

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Josh Hawley have announced plans to reintroduce their resolution calling for an international investigation on the origins of COVID-19. According to Congresswoman Stefanik, her plans with this resolution is to “hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable” and investigate their “cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The resolution from the two lawmakers claims that the World Health Organization has “allowed Beijing to dictate the terms of the investigation.” However, Stefanik and Hawley stated that this resolution is “not about finding China guilty.”

The resolution was originally introduced in March 2020 by Senator Hawley and called on Beijing to “make restitution to all those nations who have suffered on account of its lies.” Following this introduction, Stefanik introduced companion legislation in the House.

Both lawmakers commented on the reintroduced of the resolution.

“As the leader of the free world, President Joe Biden has the power to demand answers from the World Health Organization (WHO) as to why they promoted Chinese misinformation about the global COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately led to profound economic and human wreckage in hundreds of countries, including the loss of more than 400,000 American lives. Instead, President Biden made the illogical decision to rejoin the WHO without repercussions or demands for critical reforms. President Biden must stand up for the American people, and hold tax-payer funded, global organizations like the WHO responsible when America’s interests are being ignored.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

“It has been one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the U.S. and China continues to stonewall any credible investigation into the origins of this deadly pandemic. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization, which President Biden has praised, has shown itself to be, at best, incompetent and, at worst, a pawn of the Chinese Communist Party. We must redouble our efforts to understand how CCP negligence unleashed a global pandemic and hold them accountable.” Senator Josh Hawley

This resolution was reintroduced by Stefanik and Hawley on January 22, after President Biden announced that the U.S. would rejoin the World Health Organization.