Stefanik: Biden gun control orders ‘unconstitutional’

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new executive orders issued by President Joe Biden on Thursday, unveiling actions on guns, a local Congresswoman issued a statement opposing the actions.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement on Thursday afternoon, claiming that President Biden’s executive orders were “unconstitutional.”

Included in the executive orders, President Biden tightened regulations of buyers of “ghost guns,” homemade firearms made from parts and milled with metal-cutting machines, and also published “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

In response, Congresswoman Stefanik issued the following statement:

I have always and will always stand up for the Second Amendment because our constitutional right to keep and bear arms is fundamental to preserving our liberty. President Biden’s series of gun grab executive orders are unconstitutional and bypass the will of Congress and the American People. President Biden and the House Democrats’ anti-2nd amendment agenda is unconstitutional and infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens in the North Country and across America. Elise Stefanik

New York-21 Congresswoman

Also on Thursday, Biden also nominated former federal agent and Giffords Advisor David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.