Stay safe while grilling for Memorial Day Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As it gets closer to Memorial Day Weekend, experts offered advice on what to do before firing up the grill.

First, they recommend checking all the tubes and fittings to ensure there isn’t any gas leaking that could be dangerous if it gets near an open flame.

Second, make sure you clean the grill the best you can by using heat to loosen up any left over grease.

Lastly, don’t grill next to the house. You should be at least 10 feet away at all times.

“Be safe. Be smart about it,” Arthur Hunsinger, Past Chief of New York Association of Fire Chiefs, said. “It’s like anything else that has fire. If you don’t utilize it right, you can get burned or start a fire, and you don’t want to be burning down your house.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, gas grills caused almost 9,000 house fires last year.

