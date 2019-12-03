Stay safe while driving in wintry conditions

ITHACA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winter weather became dangerous in some areas across New York State.

The Ithaca Fire Department posted pictures after a car collided with a plow truck Monday morning. The driver landed down in an embankment and suffered some minor injuries but was able to climb out of the car.

The plow driver also had some minor injuries. Both were treated at the hospital.

In Niagara Falls, icy conditions were to blame for a crash that ended with a car being pinned beneath a tractor trailer. The driver was taken to the hospital.

And New York State Police remind all drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles working on the side of the road.

On Monday, a state trooper was helping another driver on the side of the road when the vehicle was hit from behind.

No one was injured, but it served as a good example of what can happen if drivers don’t obey the law and slow down and move over.