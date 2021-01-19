Statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 hovering around 7%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s progress when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, more than 177,000 tests were performed on Monday, putting the state’s positivity rate at just over 7%.
“On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 177,269
- Total Positive – 12,512
- Percent Positive – 7.06%
- Patient Hospitalization – 9,236 (+368)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 922
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,614 (+91)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 1,049 (+52)
- Total Discharges – 117,052 (+550)
- Deaths – 167
- Total Deaths – 33,224
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|552
|0.05%
|25%
|Central New York
|317
|0.04%
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|778
|0.06%
|34%
|Long Island
|1,701
|0.06%
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,061
|0.05%
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|303
|0.06%
|25%
|New York City
|3,658
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|112
|0.03%
|50%
|Southern Tier
|248
|0.04%
|41%
|Western New York
|506
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|9,236
|0.05%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|262
|208
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|169
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|313
|22%
|Long Island
|852
|678
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|422
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|133
|103
|24%
|New York City
|2,524
|1,922
|23%
|North Country
|63
|46
|33%
|Southern Tier
|125
|82
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|327
|37%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,847
|4,270
|27%
On Monday, 177,269 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.06% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|7.59%
|7.45%
|7.16%
|Central New York
|5.85%
|5.84%
|5.80%
|Finger Lakes
|6.96%
|6.87%
|6.62%
|Long Island
|7.81%
|7.84%
|7.68%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.37%
|7.25%
|7.13%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.22%
|7.78%
|7.85%
|New York City
|5.69%
|5.73%
|5.66%
|North Country
|7.34%
|7.38%
|7.49%
|Southern Tier
|3.78%
|3.71%
|3.73%
|Western New York
|6.48%
|6.46%
|6.55%
|Statewide
|6.45%
|6.42%
|6.34%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|7.25%
|7.07%
|7.17%
|Brooklyn
|5.92%
|5.76%
|5.69%
|Manhattan
|3.71%
|3.48%
|3.37%
|Queens
|6.33%
|6.14%
|6.04%
|Staten Island
|6.20%
|6.11%
|5.98%
Of the 1,258,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|16,343
|175
|Allegany
|2,366
|19
|Broome
|11,108
|127
|Cattaraugus
|3,400
|27
|Cayuga
|4,432
|60
|Chautauqua
|5,601
|60
|Chemung
|5,603
|36
|Chenango
|1,758
|8
|Clinton
|2,180
|51
|Columbia
|2,495
|63
|Cortland
|2,642
|14
|Delaware
|1,009
|9
|Dutchess
|16,757
|216
|Erie
|52,228
|510
|Essex
|980
|8
|Franklin
|1,147
|18
|Fulton
|2,113
|43
|Genesee
|3,664
|13
|Greene
|2,058
|33
|Hamilton
|146
|0
|Herkimer
|3,603
|42
|Jefferson
|3,214
|69
|Lewis
|1,495
|36
|Livingston
|2,704
|27
|Madison
|3,149
|41
|Monroe
|44,318
|311
|Montgomery
|2,230
|33
|Nassau
|114,969
|1,157
|Niagara
|12,143
|210
|NYC
|531,007
|5,350
|Oneida
|16,811
|151
|Onondaga
|27,755
|263
|Ontario
|4,730
|36
|Orange
|28,848
|274
|Orleans
|1,919
|11
|Oswego
|4,914
|42
|Otsego
|1,671
|25
|Putnam
|6,521
|74
|Rensselaer
|6,874
|102
|Rockland
|31,884
|216
|Saratoga
|9,267
|127
|Schenectady
|8,660
|73
|Schoharie
|897
|8
|Schuyler
|716
|2
|Seneca
|1,232
|14
|St. Lawrence
|3,630
|83
|Steuben
|4,595
|35
|Suffolk
|128,580
|1,293
|Sullivan
|3,841
|43
|Tioga
|2,206
|15
|Tompkins
|2,657
|16
|Ulster
|7,745
|103
|Warren
|2,062
|17
|Washington
|1,502
|29
|Wayne
|3,688
|42
|Westchester
|85,020
|600
|Wyoming
|2,174
|39
|Yates
|826
|13
Since Monday, 167 New Yorkers have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,224.
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|4
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|7
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|2
|Dutchess
|8
|Erie
|10
|Essex
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|18
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|12
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|7
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|3
|Queens
|17
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|14
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|9
|Wyoming
|1
|Yates
|1