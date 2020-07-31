Statewide deadline for school reopening plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School reopening plans must be submitted for the state to review on Friday.

New York’s Department of Education released guidance earlier this month to help instruct districts on the criteria for reopening. Guidelines included health screening for students and staff, personal protective equipment, and wearing appropriate face coverings. Many districts are requiring masks.

School districts must plan for in-person, remote, and hybrid learning options. Some schools will allow families to choose between in-person and remote learning, and others are working on alternate-day schedules. This would separate students into groups to switch off days of school. On off-days, kids would learn remotely.

Advocates have questioned whether remote learning is effective for special education students. Districts such as Lansingburgh and Mechanicville plan to have those students in the classroom every day.

If opened, schools would also be required to close if regional infection rates rise above 9%, using a seven-day average, after August 1.

