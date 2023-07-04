ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement regarding the statewide air quality conditions for the 4th of July. Hochul released the following statement on Monday.

“After days of smoke-filled skies across New York, there is good news on the horizon: our forecasters currently expect air quality for tomorrow’s July 4th celebrations will remain below concerning levels for both smoke and ozone in every region of the state. With this forecast in mind, I encourage New Yorkers to get outdoors, watch the fireworks and celebrate our nation’s independence wherever possible. Conditions can change quickly, especially as wildfires in Canada continue to burn unabated, so State officials will continue monitoring the situation closely and I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and check the air quality in your community. I am grateful to the public health experts, emergency management professionals, weather forecasters, and other State personnel who have been working to keep New Yorkers safe over the last week.”