ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on drunk, impaired, and reckless driving during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Starting on Friday and running through Tuesday, May 30, a special enforcement period will commence with Memorial Day being one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Drivers can expect increased sobriety checkpoints and patrol cars during the holiday weekend. Both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) cars will be used as part of this crackdown.

According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), 237 people were killed and 4,394 were injured in drunk driving-related crashes in 2022. Another 237 people were killed in drug-related crashes.

State Police say during Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 213 people for driving while impaired, issued 13,688 total tickets, and investigated 808 crashes that resulted in four fatalities.

“On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our county, remembering the sacrifice they made for all of us,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “If your Memorial Day weekend celebrations include alcohol, remember to make safety your top priority and arrange for a safe ride home. Wear your seat belt, remain alert, and above all, drive sober. Troopers will be highly visible this weekend and will have zero tolerance for impaired and reckless drivers.”

“I thank and commend New York State Police and all our other law enforcement agencies for their commitment to keeping our roadways as safe as possible,” said New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “There will be a lot of traffic on the road during Memorial Day weekend as the summer travel season begins. If you are going to be drinking or using drugs, please do not drive. Have a plan to designate a driver or arrange for a ride. We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy holiday weekend, without having their memories marred by a needless tragedy.”