State trooper in multi-vehicle crash on I-86, no injuries reported

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A New York State Trooper vehicle was among multiple cars involved in an accident on Interstate 86 in Horseheads just past the westbound Ithaca exit on Monday.

According to State Police, a trooper was filling out an accident report when their vehicle was struck by another from behind around 12:45 p.m. At least four vehicles were involved, including one in a ditch on the right side of the road, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing possible charges, according to State Police.