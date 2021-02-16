State trooper in multi-vehicle crash on I-86, no injuries reported

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A New York State Trooper vehicle was among multiple cars involved in an accident on Interstate 86 in Horseheads just past the westbound Ithaca exit on Monday.

According to State Police, a trooper was filling out an accident report when their vehicle was struck by another from behind around 12:45 p.m. At least four vehicles were involved, including one in a ditch on the right side of the road, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing possible charges, according to State Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report