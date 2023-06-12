ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 10, the State Senate confirmed Dr. James McDonald as the New York health commissioner. McDonald was appointed as acting commissioner on January 1 after Dr. Mary Bassett resigned from the position.

McDonald was nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul to serve permanently as commissioner on March 24. Before working for the NYS Department of Health, he served in a variety of roles with the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Following his confirmation, McDonald stated “It is the honor of a lifetime to be confirmed as the 18th New York State Health Commissioner. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the State Senate for the trust they have placed in me in this important role. There are few things more important to people than their own health. My goal as the health commissioner is to do all I can to empower New Yorkers to live healthier lives, eliminate health disparities, increase access to affordable health care, and create healthier communities across the state. I am grateful to work with the talented, dedicated team at the Department of Health as we strive to improve public health for all New Yorkers.”

Before earning his M.D. from Loyola University Chicago and his MPH from UNC, McDonald attended Siena College where he earned his B.S. in Biology. He is also the brother of NYS Assemblymember John McDonald, who are both from Cohoes.