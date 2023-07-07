ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued a total of 12,991 tickets statewide during their July 4 STOP-DWI enforcement campaign. Police say the enforcement period began on Friday, June 30, and ended on Wednesday, July 5.

Police say they arrested 193 people for DWI and investigated 949 crashes, which included 158 personal injury crashes and five fatalities. State Police saw an increase in tickets during this year’s enforcement period, jumping from 12,106 in 2022.

The campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrol, and also ticketed distracted drivers for using electronic devices. Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state and released a breakdown of how tickets were distributed.

  • Speeding – 4,671
  • Distracted driving – 322
  • Seatbelt violations – 1,030
  • Move over law – 162

State Police also released a breakdown of violations by troop and region.

TroopRegionSpeedDWI Arrests(# of persons)Distracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotalTickets(includes other violations)
AWestern NY33117197251,042
BNorth Country251763417870
CSouthern Tier497917110211,095
DCentral NY524233916591,599
EFinger Lakes4332119109121,422
FUpper Hudson Valley358313196201,019
GCapital Region33315179814935
KLower Hudson Valley6533244104331,371
LLong Island2672364701983
NYCNew York City120724291709
TNYS Thruway904842143291,946
Graph via New York State Police