ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – “Drive high, get a DUI.” That’s the message New York State Troopers want motorists to remember before getting behind the wheel on Thursday.

April 20, or 4/20, is a holiday celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts around the world. It’s a day where smokers consume huge amounts of the plant- which police say, should not be followed with the daily commute.

“The state police reminds motorists that driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, including cannabis, is not only dangerous, but also illegal in New York State,” the agency stated in a press release. “[We] will be stepping up patrols and targeting drug-impaired driving during an enforcement and prevention campaign on April 20.”

If you’re planning to smoke, designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or get a ride through a ride-sharing service. “Someone who’s high shouldn’t be making decisions about driving: that’s why planning is key,” the press release stated.

“If you think driving high won’t affect you, you are wrong,” added Major Dennis J. Schager, Commander of New York State Police Troop G. “It doesn’t matter what term you use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should never get behind the wheel.”