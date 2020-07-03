State Park swimming pools opening for July 4th, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Outdoor swimming pools run by New York’s Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation department will open for Independence Day Weekend. Take a look at a list of parks with pools.
Visitors must follow social distancing protocols to keep the community spaces safe. Because capacity at pools is limited, they’ll fill quickly, so be sure to make alternate plans. Check the individual park’s operating hours before heading out.
Check the New York State Parks website and 511NY for alerts about park capacity and potential closures. The governor’s office says the Parks Department will review how the weekend goes to make safety adjustments as necessary.
The governor made the announcement Thursday afternoon, along with repeated urging to stay vigilant against the coronavirus.
Park Police will patrol the grounds to manage any crowds and ensure social distancing measures like:
- Visitor sign in with contact tracing information
- 50% capacity
- Seating and tables separated by 10 feet
- Face coverings mandatory
- Inside buildings
- Outside, except in the pool
- In partially enclosed or covered outdoor areas
- If social distancing unlikely or impossible
- 10-person limit per group
Bathrooms, toilets, and showers will be cleaned and disinfected with “enhanced cleaning products” even with minimized density.
The governor’s office says the restrictions and safety measures follow the Department of Health’s guidance for pools. Take a look:
