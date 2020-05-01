State offers cooling assistance to low income New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we inch toward warmer weather, New York State is making cooling assistance available to those who need it.

The State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced $6 million is available to help low income New Yorkers, who suffer from serious health issues, stay cool during the upcoming summer months.

The program provides an air conditioner to eligible households with a family member who suffers from a medical condition that can be aggravated by extreme heat.

Applications for assistance will be taken by your local department of social services.

