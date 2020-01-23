Chancellor delivers State of SUNY address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The SUNY system is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and Chancellor Kristina Johnson is looking ahead to the next 75 years.

Johnson made her third State of the University System address on Thursday in Albany.

She said SUNY needs to be more inclusive and stressed the majority of high paying jobs are going to people with higher education. She also wants to increase educational opportunities in the Capital Region and beyond.

Johnson also rallied against recent acts of bigotry on campuses and created a task force of safety, diversity and inclusion.