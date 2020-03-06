State introduces Child With Autism DOT sign

LANCASTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A terrifying close call in Western New York has inspired state leaders to introduce a new Department of Transportation traffic sign to keep people living with autism safe.

Maria Tennant nearly lost her son in a car accident when he suddenly ran out into the street. No one was hurt, but the incident inspired the Buffalo-area mom to support a new state DOT approved sign warning drivers that there are children with autism in the neighborhood.

“Children with autism tend to more frequently engage in what they call wandering, or eloping, behavior where they might wander off or bolt unexpectedly into the street,” Rep. Monica Wallace said.

Similar road signs had been installed in different cities and towns across the state, but they did not meet DOT regulations.

The move creates a uniform sign that can be used anywhere across the state.

LATEST STORIES: