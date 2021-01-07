State grants millions to restaurants for COVID-19 safety measures

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Empire State Development announced that more than $3 million would be going to restaurants in New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Raising the Bar” Restaurant Recovery Fund will give eligible restaurants up to $5,000 to assist with COVID-19 safety measures.

The funding will be used for COVID-19-related improvements and equipment, so that businesses can comply with state COVID-19 requirements. Additionally the funding can be used for essentials like PPE and sanitation supplies.

Initial grant funding will be awarded based on the received applications, the deadline for businesses to apply is September 1.

