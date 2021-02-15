State emergency assets prepared ahead of major winter storm

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Emergency response assets have been prepared ahead of a winter storm system expected to hit much of New York State.

According to NEWS10’s Jill Szwed, the storm is expected to begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday.

Specifically, snow is forecast to hit in multiple rounds with most regions seeing either light snow or a mixture of sleet and snow during the day on Monday, and switch to heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

This weather is expected to create difficult and hazardous driving conditions.

“Forecasts are calling for New York to experience another round of winter weather early this week and state agencies have already begun readying assets and personnel for a response,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Not only may some areas of the state see up to a foot of snow, but this storm is also expected to bring ice and a wintery mix to areas downstate, creating the potential for some very dangerous travel conditions. At it approaches, New Yorkers should take the time now to prepare their households for this storm and pay close attention to local weather forecasts.”

State agencies that have prepared emergency assets include the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York Power Authority/ Canal Corporation, New York State Police, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority.