State, Congressional leaders host virtual town hall

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — State Senate and Congressional Representatives joined forces for a virtual town hall to discuss the issues facing Upstate New Yorkers.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman John Katko were hosted by Ohio State University for the virtual town hall along with the CEO of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

They focused on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They also addressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states file for bankruptcy rather than getting more federal help.

“This has been devastating, and for anyone to say that bankruptcy is a viable option for cities or states, I don’t think it’s even constitutional, for states to go bankrupt, so it’s absurd, and no one should be offering that as a solution,” Gillibrand said.

That issue was also discussed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily briefing on Friday. He said that a law would need to be passed in New York for that measure to be possible.

