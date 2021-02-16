State wants Oneida County elections officials to resign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — The New York State Board of Elections has joined Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in calling for the removal of the Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners. On Monday during an executive session, the state commissioners decided to give the county commissioners a week to make their decision on whether or not they would resign.

If nothing changes in that week, the state board of elections will reach out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “They wanted to deliver a clear message,” John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections explained. “That our four commissioners felt that if they were not willing to resign their positions, we were prepared to send a letter to the Governor asking them to be removed.”

The push to remove the elections officials comes in the wake of the months-long election fallout in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional district. On February 9, Picente sent a letter to Cuomo with his request that the board be removed.

In the letter, Picente stated, “In the course of the proceedings, Justice DelConte made findings that the Board of Elections failed to comply with state and federal election laws.” He went on to say that the failures of the commissioners resulted in the “failure to cast as many as 1,100 legitimate ballots and the rejection of an unknown number of voters who went to polling places and were turned away.”

NEWS10’s sister station in Utica reached out multiple times to the governor and the Oneida County Board of Election Commissioners, and have not heard back.