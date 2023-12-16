HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To celebrate its fourth theater opening in New York, Spotlight Theater rolled out the red carpet for the grand opening of its Hudson location in early December. The theater is located in the former home of Spotlight Cinemas Hudson, Movieplex 8.

As part of the holiday-themed grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors were greeted with a red carpet experience upon arrival. The weekend-long event included a hot chocolate bar, movie deals and holiday screenings. Spotlight Cinemas is a family-owned chain of movie theaters.

Scott and Tami Treutlein opened their first theater in Warsaw in 2013 to give back to their community and preserve the movie-going experience for not only their children, but for generations to come. The theater is located in Columbia Center at 350 Fairview Ave #1224 in Hudson.