ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Drive fast, finish last. That’s the message behind New York State’s Speed Awareness Week campaign, which runs from August 14 to August 22.

During the campaign, police officers across the state will engage the public to inform and educate about the dangers of speeding and will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits. In the Capital Region, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has already committed to joining the effort.

Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith, in a release Wednesday, urged anyone who drives a car in Montgomery County to obey the posted speed limits. “We are putting all drivers on alert – the posted speed limit is the law. We are trying to save lives. No excuses. Stop speeding,” said Smith.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee of New York said speed contributed to more than one-third of all fatal crashes in the state in 2020. “The 372 people killed in these preventable collisions left behind friends and family who had to live with the consequences of a driver going too fast. Going even a few miles per hour over the limit can cause irreparable harm,” said the committee.

In past years, the Albany Police Department has joined in on the cause, and so has the New York State Police. Across the entire Capital Region and the state, the message behind Speed Awareness Week is the same- slow down!