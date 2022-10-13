ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Special Olympics New York athletes, coaches, and staff are traveling to South Caroline for this year’s Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship. This will be the first time the event has been held since a two-year absence due to COVID.

Athletes from Special Olympics chapters all over will travel to Van der Meer Shipyard Tennis Resort for the twenty-first year of the SONA Tennis Championship. The event takes place from October 13 through 15 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Athletes will partake in Singles, Doubles, and Unified Doubles at the championship. The event will also include a welcome picnic, pro clinic, exhibition, dance, and ice cream social.

Capital District representatives Liza Ambrosini and Shane Campbell will compete in singles with Fran and Joe Ambrosini as their coaches. Tom Adimari from the Hudson Valley Region will also be competing in singles and will be coached by Elyse Hintzen. Aaron Stern from the Long Island Region will compete in both singles and Unified doubles, with JP Perez serving as both coach and Unified partner. Finally, Capital District Region Associate Director of Program Erik Kromer will serve as Head of Delegation.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 31,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.