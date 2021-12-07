Space Force Guardian talks to New York 5th graders

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT) — A local elementary school got the chance to talk one on one with a U.S. Space Force Guardian. At Home Brink Elementary, Taylor Norton’s 5th grade class was one of the classrooms selected to meet with 2nd Lt. Coen Williams via Zoom.

Lt. Williams spent an hour talking to the class about what the Space Force is. He talked about how important engineering and coding are for his job. Norton’s class is currently learning about coding.

Williams explained why he wanted to become a member of the Space Force. “I became an engineer through my academic degree. And then I realized when the Space Force came out, I was like, ‘This is a cool opportunity to make a difference,'” says Williams. “It’s a new organization that I can be on the ground level of and start to evolve and change stuff.”

Norton says these sorts of interactions help to make STEM more real for his students and open them up to potential career paths.

Williams mentioned that when he was younger, he loved playing with legos and building things, which is when he knew he wanted to be some sort of engineer. Fifth grader Tommy Curtis said hearing that made him happy knowing he could relate to someone with such a cool job.