Southern Tier business owners react to state minimum wage increase

New York News

by: Nate Niles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The minimum hourly wage will rise to $12.50 from $11.80 on Thursday, December 31, 2020, everywhere outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

That 70-cent an hour raise will mean an extra $28 a week in the paycheck of a person working a full-time job paying minimum wage.

Amid the coronavirus, this could be an even bigger struggle for business owners across New York.

More businesses are coming to a close now more than ever due to a decrease in sales and now the state is going to require these businesses to pay their employees more on top of it.

The increase in pay may cause more businesses to come to a halt when December 31 hits.

