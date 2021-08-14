Son relieved his mom survived rollover bus accident, second parent to survive this type of crash

(WSYR-TV) — Ximena Urrego has set up countless trips to Niagara Falls and Washington, D.C. for her community in Poughkeepsie, her son Juan said.

On Saturday, State Police confirmed a rollover crash of a tour bus carrying over 50 passengers on the New York State Thruway heading westbound.

Juan’s mother was on the bus headed to Niagara Falls, he told NewsChannel 9.

From what he heard and police have not confirmed, the bus swerved a little bit and a passenger on the bus believes a tire popped.

He was told there were a few kids in the bus and he believes the youngest was just a month old.

His mother plans these trips for community members who wouldn’t typically be able to afford them, working with charter companies and hotels to make the trips affordable.

Saturday’s trip was one of the last trips of the year, Juan said. The group left around 6 a.m. from Poughkeepsie.

His uncle was driving a passenger van with even more people heading to Niagara Falls when he checked the bus’s location at a stop, and noticed they were very far back. Juan says his uncle tried contacting his mother with no response.

Eventually, one passenger on the bus let the group chat of people on the trip know that the accident happened.

Juan heard that his mother had to be taken for back surgery and that during the accident she got shards of glass in her eye.

But this isn’t the first of his parents who has survived a rollover bus accident.

“This time around it hits me twice as hard to know that it happened to both of them already and they both made it,” he said. “Life works in crazy ways.”

