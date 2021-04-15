Some police departments unprepared for legal weed

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Oneida County sheriff Rob Maciol does not hide his disdain for the new legalization of marijuana bill. During the latest Board of Legislators meeting, the sheriff spoke passionately to the board about his concerns.

Maciol said he does not believe that the county or state is prepared to handle what is coming. He believes the state legalized the drug before learning from mistakes made in other states.

“It’s a huge concern for us because we look at statistics in other states that have legalized marijuana their traffic accidents caused by when the operators are under the influence of marijuana have exploded,” Maciol explained. “And especially when it comes to personal injury and fatal car accidents. So it’s not a question of if it’s when and where and we need to be prepared for it and we’re not. I’m going to be honest with you. We’re not prepared for what is coming our way.”

In addition, Maciol is concerned about the lack of officers in his department who are properly trained to identify people and drivers who are under the influence of marijuana. Unlike alcohol, where police can pull a driver over and give them a breathalyzer test there is currently no detection test for marijuana. Instead, there are officers specifically trained to identify if someone is under the influence of drugs called Drug Recognition Experts.

“They basically do a series of field sobriety tests that you would typically see them doing on the roadside when you are dealing with a DWI,” Maciol said.