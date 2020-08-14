Some NYers say they go days without mail delivery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concerns are growing across the country over the U.S. Postal Service. Snail mail is grinding to low gear and leaving many without important documents, medications and more.

In Rochester, Sen. Chuck Schumer joined local residents and called on Pres. Donald Trump to issue funding to the postal service in the next coronavirus relief bill. One woman said the issue is getting out of hand.

“We didn’t get our mail in two days in a particular week, and then we had the same experience the next week, and I thought it was strange.”

It’s an issue that’s growing across the country, especially concerning after the President openly acknowledged he may block funding to restrict mail-in voting for the General Election in November.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES