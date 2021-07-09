NEW YORK (PIX11) — As heavy rain swept through the tri-state area, subway platforms—and in some cases, even the sidewalks and steps leading to them—flooded, creating a dangerous headache for commuters.
And the worst is likely still yet to come, with Tropical Storm Elsa headed up the East Coast. Some New York City roadways and subway stations temporarily became bodies of water after the deluge of rainfall flooded traffic lanes and station platforms.
Straphangers posted videos of the underground mess. In some cases, water cascaded from above down onto subway platforms and tracks.
Stairs turned to waterfalls.
Local leaders slammed the infrastructure failings. Brad Lander, likely the next New York City comptroller, said the city’s “infrastructure is not ready for the climate crisis.” He wasn’t alone.
The troubling scenes come as legislators battle over infrastructure spending in Washington.
MTA officials said crews were addressing the situation.
Floodwaters had already receded in many stations by late Thursday evening. But the water issues weren’t just below ground. Some drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx—which becomes Interstate 87, the Thruway—needed emergency assistance when the water got too deep on one side of the road.
Other roadways also suffered from flooding, snarling traffic in many parts of the area.