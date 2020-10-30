Social Dilemma-Does a celebrity endorsement for a politician sway your vote?

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is interesting in light of the election coming up.

Good morning Jaime. I hope you can talk about this dilemma. Maybe it’s more of a question, but it’s something I’m really interested in. And not in a mean way, just really curious. With election day right around the corner, you see all kinds of celebrities coming out in favor of one candidate or another. I’m just wondering if those celebrity endorsements actually make an impact on how any of us vote? If you see a favorite actor or singer of yours endorsing a candidate, does that make you want to vote for them, or do you make up your own mind? I’m not being a jerk, I’m really curious. We’ve seen these endorsements since the beginning of time. I just wonder if they have impact. So I guess my question is, will a celebrity endorsing Donald Trump or Joe Biden make you want to vote for them? Thanks Jaime. Carly

Interesting question Carly. I can say for me, it doesn’t affect my vote at all. I’m kind of a news junkie so I do a lot of homework before I place my vote, and celebrity endorsements are not in that homework. It doesn’t bother me when celebs do it.

Hey they have a right to back whoever they want to, so that’s fine with me, but it doesn’t make me want to vote for one person more than another. What about you? Do celebrity endorsements have an impact on who you will vote for on Tuesday? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

