NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) fallen victim to card skimming scams to be reimbursed. The move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process under the federal omnibus appropriations bill passed by Congress in December, according to No Kid Hungry.

“I commend Governor Hochul’s swift action to ensure New Yorkers who have been robbed of their SNAP benefits through “SNAP skimming” can be provided with much-needed relief through retroactive federal reimbursement of those stolen benefits,” said No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella. “I can’t imagine a theft much more sinister than stealing the dollars families receive to help put food on the table for their children, and I’m glad it’s being addressed federally and here in New York.”

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has recently warned people of increasing incidents of SNAP benefit thefts via EBT card skimming.

“More than 1.5 million New York households receive SNAP benefits each month, and more than half of those are families with children,” Sabella continued. “We know that providing families with grocery benefits like SNAP is one of the most effective ways to ensure children have the nutrition they need, and I look forward to further action at the city, state and federal level to improve access and expand benefits so this critical resource is available to all the families that need it. While this is a first step towards helping children and families facing food insecurity, SNAP is but one piece of the puzzle. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul and the Legislature this budget session to expand other key programs like free school meals and tax credits.”