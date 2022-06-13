ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month.

Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month.

Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive at least $95 from the supplemental payment. This supplement is provided through a federal-funded program overseen by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Governor Hochul said these payments will continue to help struggling households in New York.

“Far too many households continue to grapple with food insecurity, and in many instances, these struggles are a direct result of the economic toll inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “As we continue to build back our state’s economy better than it was before, these maximum food benefits will help put food on New Yorkers’ tables, while also providing local retailers and related businesses with a welcome infusion of capital.”

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see the extra benefits posted between June 10 and June 17. Households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted between June 17 and June 30.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment* 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.