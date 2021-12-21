SNAP households to receive additional benefits for December

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for December. Governor Kathy Hochul said all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental amount this month.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table,” said Hochul. “Now more than ever, we must take steps to eradicate food insecurity. These additional funds for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the cold winter months when household budgets are already stretched thin.”

About $230 million in federal funding will be going to SNAP households for the additional food assistance. The money is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum benefit per month. Hochul said households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted by the end of the day on December 21. Households in the New York City region should see their benefits post between December 21 and the end of the month.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

As of October 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households receiving SNAP throughout the state, totaling more than 2.77 million New Yorkers.

New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting the New York State website.