SNAP benefits expanding access to local farms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – In her first State of the State address, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that SNAP benefits will be expanded to included purchases directly from local farms.

Hochul said she aimed to “remove barriers in connecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries with more healthy, locally produced food options.”

The plan will allow SNAP purchases to be made online directly from New York Farmers.

Recipients of SNAP benefits will also get a FreshConnect benefit to help in purchasing food from a Community Supported Agriculture farm.

Hochul said that expanding access of SNAP benefits to local farms and CSA farms will “assist underserved members of the community in accessing wholesome fresh food, while also supporting farmers across the state.”

Hochul’s complete 2022 agenda as outlined in her State of the State address can be read here.