NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Smoking will burn a hole in your pocket. WalletHub recently took a look at how much the average smoker spends in a lifetime, state by state. They found not only how much an individual will spend throughout their life on smoking but how much a year the average smoker spends, and more.

To come up with their results, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses, which include the cumulative cost of a cigarette pack per day over several decades, healthcare expenditures, income losses, and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. For calculations, they assumed an adult who smokes one pack of cigarettes a day, starting at age 21, assuming a lifespan of 48 more years, taking into account that the average smoker dies at age 69.

Their report found that the average New York smoker spends $3,906,274 throughout their lifetime on smoking. Compared to residents of all other states New Yorkers spend the second most in their lifetime according to the report. Yearly, New Yorkers spend $81,831 on smoking which ranks second most again with only Connecticut residents spending more.

Smoking residents of the following states spend the most in their lifetime on smoking:

  1. Connecticut (spends the most)
  2. New York
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Maryland
  6. Hawaii
  7. Alaska
  8. Minnesota
  9. Washington
  10. Illinois

Smoking residents of the following states spend the most annually on smoking:

  1. Connecticut (spends the most)
  2. New York
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Maryland
  6. Hawaii
  7. Alaska
  8. Minnesota
  9. Washington
  10. Illinois