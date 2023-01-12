NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Smoking will burn a hole in your pocket. WalletHub recently took a look at how much the average smoker spends in a lifetime, state by state. They found not only how much an individual will spend throughout their life on smoking but how much a year the average smoker spends, and more.

To come up with their results, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses, which include the cumulative cost of a cigarette pack per day over several decades, healthcare expenditures, income losses, and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. For calculations, they assumed an adult who smokes one pack of cigarettes a day, starting at age 21, assuming a lifespan of 48 more years, taking into account that the average smoker dies at age 69.

Their report found that the average New York smoker spends $3,906,274 throughout their lifetime on smoking. Compared to residents of all other states New Yorkers spend the second most in their lifetime according to the report. Yearly, New Yorkers spend $81,831 on smoking which ranks second most again with only Connecticut residents spending more.

Smoking residents of the following states spend the most in their lifetime on smoking:

Connecticut (spends the most) New York Massachusetts Rhode Island Maryland Hawaii Alaska Minnesota Washington Illinois

Smoking residents of the following states spend the most annually on smoking: