Small businesses counting the minutes until recovery from pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — High noon Thursday signaled the start of a new day for small businesses ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. An $800 million grant program goes live, but business leaders are also urging caution.

The state program is providing outright grants of up to $50,000 to help small businesses, that have been hurt by the pandemic get back on their feet. But business leaders also point out, a program with this much money on the line is likely going to attract scammers.

The state’s Small Business Recovery Grant program provides $800 million in grants up to $50,000 for small businesses, microbusinesses, even sole proprietorships that have been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Kennedy, of Empire State Development, says, “Priority is going to be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners including but not limited to minority- and women-owned enterprises.” He added, “It can’t be a non-profit or church or religious institution. It can’t be a government-owned entity or an elected official, officer, or business engaged in lobbying, politic, political offices.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the small business grants two weeks ago as part of a $3.5 billion assistance program to help tenants stave off eviction and landlords avoid foreclosure after going more than a year without collecting rent.

“We are always looking out for everybody to make sure that your are not getting scammed, you are not going to the wrong source,” says Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.