SLIDESHOW: Rhinebeck after the storm

TORY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Rensselaer County reported 58 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 884. Of the current active cases, 40 require hospital treatment, with 11 of those patients being treated in the ICU.

A total of 1622 residents are in monitor quarantine, including 1453 due to exposure and 169 due to travel.