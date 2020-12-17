SLIDESHOW: Rhinebeck after the storm

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The idyllic village of Rhinebeck spent the day digging out from Thursday morning’s storm. The tree lights twinkled, and the people were out enjoying a walk through town. Few restaurants were open, and some had damage from the heavy snow weighing down on their outdoor dining tables. One spot open to warm your hands and stomach was Samuel’s Sweet Shop.
