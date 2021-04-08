SLA extends alcohol-to-go into May

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority extended the executive order permitting takeout alcohol. A new update on its COVID guidance website names the new expiration date as May 6.

Previously, the order was set to expire on April 6, and March 28 before that. On Tuesday, Dominick Purnomo—local restaurateur and Feed Albany president—tweeted that the order was extended.

According to Purnomo, a restaurant industry advocate, passing a particular bill—A3116—is essential to keeping many restaurants afloat. Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy sponsors the bill, which would lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years.

Although the bill is welcomed by restaurants, Fahy said there’s been push back from liquor stores and distributors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire