Ski resorts can open at limited capacity on Friday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — Another industry is reopening starting on Friday: Ski resorts! They can only reopen with 50% indoor capacity. Masks will have to stay on when you’re not eating, drinking, or skiing.
Gondolas and lifts will also be restricted to parties skiing together and the capacity on the mountain will stay at 25% during peak days.
