Sisters charged with welfare fraud, received $25K in daycare subsidies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two sisters have been charged after a welfare fraud investigation that alleges they received over $25,000 in daycare subsidy benefits and forged documents.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Christy Lott allegedly received $25,449.53 in daycare subsidy benefits that she was not eligible to receive due to failure to correctly report billable daycare hours.

During the investigation, police say her sister and daycare provider, Cheyenne Cross, “falsely compiled daycare time sheets and cashed subsequent checks from the Chemung County DSS on behalf of Christy.”

Lott was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, on an active Elmira City Court arrest warrant for Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree.

Cross was arrested on an active Elmira City Court arrest warrant for Grand Larceny 3rd Degree on Jan. 29, 2021.